Singer Tori Kelly hospitalized with blood clots after public collapse

Send this page to someone via email

Grammy-winning singer Tori Kelly is in hospital receiving treatment for blood clots recently discovered around her vital organs.

TMZ, the first outlet to report the story, said the 30-year-old singer was dining with friends in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday when she suddenly collapsed.

After fainting, the Nobody Love singer was allegedly unconscious “for a while.”

Kelly was brought to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for treatment. Doctors at the hospital reportedly discovered blood clots surrounding Kelly’s lungs and legs. Doctors are also conducting tests of Kelly’s heart to determine if there are any more blood clots present.

A source told TMZ Kelly’s condition is “really serious.” They said Kelly, who is in the intensive care unit (ICU), has been drifting in and out of consciousness.

Story continues below advertisement

Representatives for Kelly have not commented publicly on the situation.

Nevertheless, the singer’s fans have already taken to social media to express their concern and well wishes for Kelly’s health.

"I need you Lord"-Tori Kelly

Please Lord grant her healing and full recover 🙏✝️.pic.twitter.com/MT1Yu44z0A — JadeyTay🥀|† (@blanksheetmusic) July 25, 2023

Okay but is Tori Kelly doing better?! Like please protect her 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/db5M6zMLD5 — marlo (@fruityyyboba) July 25, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Yall don't know how stressed this Tori Kelly situation has me. I need for her to be okay — 🐷G E N D R 0 1 D🐷 (@GENDRO1D) July 25, 2023

Kelly started her rise to fame on Season 9 of American Idol but was eliminated before the final 24 contestants were selected.

In 2015, Kelly released her debut album, Unbreakable Smile, which peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 chart. The same year she won the Billboard Women in Music Breakthrough Artist Award.

Then in 2019, Kelly was awarded Grammys for Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song.

Story continues below advertisement

Kelly also voices Meena the teenage elephant in the popular animated film franchise Sing.

Throughout her career, Kelly has collaborated with superstars like Ed Sheeran, Pharrell and Stevie Wonder.