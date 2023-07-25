Singer Tori Kelly hospitalized with blood clots after public collapse

Grammy-winning singer Tori Kelly is in hospital receiving treatment for blood clots recently discovered around her vital organs.
TMZ, the first outlet to report the story, said the 30-year-old singer was dining with friends in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday when she suddenly collapsed.
After fainting, the Nobody Love singer was allegedly unconscious “for a while.”
Kelly was brought to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for treatment. Doctors at the hospital reportedly discovered blood clots surrounding Kelly’s lungs and legs. Doctors are also conducting tests of Kelly’s heart to determine if there are any more blood clots present.
A source told TMZ Kelly’s condition is “really serious.” They said Kelly, who is in the intensive care unit (ICU), has been drifting in and out of consciousness.
Representatives for Kelly have not commented publicly on the situation.
Nevertheless, the singer’s fans have already taken to social media to express their concern and well wishes for Kelly’s health.
Kelly started her rise to fame on Season 9 of American Idol but was eliminated before the final 24 contestants were selected.
In 2015, Kelly released her debut album, Unbreakable Smile, which peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 chart. The same year she won the Billboard Women in Music Breakthrough Artist Award.
Then in 2019, Kelly was awarded Grammys for Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song.
Kelly also voices Meena the teenage elephant in the popular animated film franchise Sing.
Throughout her career, Kelly has collaborated with superstars like Ed Sheeran, Pharrell and Stevie Wonder.
Comments