U.S. News

UPS, Teamsters restart talks in effort to avoid U.S. strike

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 25, 2023 7:49 am
Click to play video: 'Canada’s supply chain nears ‘breaking point’ amid economic woes: report'
Canada’s supply chain nears ‘breaking point’ amid economic woes: report
WATCH - Canada's supply chain nears 'breaking point' amid economic woes: report – Oct 6, 2022
United Parcel Service (UPS) and the Teamsters union representing 340,000 employees at the package delivery firm plan to meet on Tuesday in an effort to avert a threatened strike on Aug. 1.

The scheduled meeting, which both sides have confirmed, would be the first since UPS labour contract negotiators deadlocked on July 5.

While the company and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters have reached agreement on multiple issues including air conditioning on delivery vans, the union is still pushing for better wages for part-time employees who account for about half of UPS workers.

Click to play video: 'Canada to establish cyber security program alongside US to protect defence supply chain, Anand says'
Canada to establish cyber security program alongside US to protect defence supply chain, Anand says

Pressure is mounting on the parties. Teamsters-represented workers have vowed to strike if they do not have a deal when the current contract expires at midnight on July 31.

Investors have joined UPS customers in urging the two sides to avoid a work stoppage that would disrupt shipments across the country and create supply-chain backups that stoke inflation.

Trending Now

One estimate put the potential economic impact of a 10-day UPS strike at more than US$7 billion, the costliest in modern times. That estimate from Michigan-based Anderson Economic Group includes UPS customer losses of US$4.6 billion, lost wages of US$1.1 billion and company losses of US$816 million.

“The vast, vast, vast majority of shareholders are eager to see a strike averted,” New York City Comptroller Brad Lander told Reuters.

Lander serves as investment advisor for the New York Retirement Systems, which held UPS shares valued at US$191.1 million as of June 30.

He said the better option is for the company to put “a good deal on the table addressing the issue that the Teamsters have made quite clear is the remaining sticking point.”

© 2023 Reuters

