Peel Regional Police say a man has died after a shooting in Brampton on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to Argelia Crescent and Parity Road, near Chinguacousy Road and Williams Parkway, at around 10:18 p.m.

Police said a man had been shot and was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators also said a unknown number of suspects fled the area in a vehicle.

No suspect or vehicle description was released.

