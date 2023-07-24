Inside the ice: unique Calgary business knows how to help people stay cool

Send this page to someone via email

Record-breaking heat across Alberta has people seeking unique ways to stay cool.

But for Lee Ross, his regular day job is the perfect solution.

“Welcome to Frozen Memories,” he says as he swings open the door of his Calgary business, outfitted in a parka, boots and snow-covered toque.

“It’s about minus 11, there’s a lot of snow in there. Let’s go take a peek!” Ross said as he leads the way for reporters into the back of the building which houses a giant freezer.

The loud “brrrrr'” of a chainsaw fills the air as he starts demonstrating how he carves a 300 lb block of ice into an intricate sculpture. “I used to be one of the fastest ice carvers in the world.”

Ross explains how the business became so successful he no longer could travel to competitions around the globe. So he now spends five to six hours a day inside the freezer filling orders. And sometimes pouring a hot drink into an ice mug.

“This is what we do on hot days. We have a little bit of iced coffee just to keep us a little bit warm,” he laughs as he takes a sip.

As he escorts reporters out to the parking lot, he engages in some fun. He hands our crew a big chunk of unused ice and tells us to smash it on the hot pavement. A simple drop and it shatters to bits.

“It’s the nicest, coldest spot on a hot day,” Ross says with a laugh.