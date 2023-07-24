Harmful blue-green algae confirmed at Peterborough beach: health unit

Send this page to someone via email

Rogers Cove and Beavermead Park beaches on Little Lake in Peterborough, Ont., will remain closed after water samples have confirmed the presence of blue-green algae bloom.

Peterborough Public Health initially closed the beaches on July 14 following the discovery of the blooms during routine water testing. The health unit notified the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks.

The ministry sampled water at Rogers Cove beach. On July 21, the ministry confirmed the presence of a harmful blue-green algae bloom in the water.

On Monday, the ministry stated a sample at Rogers Cover had a total microcystin toxin amount of 169 micrograms per litre (µg/L) — exceeding Health Canada’s recreational water limit of 10 µg/L.

“The MECP will collect additional samples from both beaches today, with results anticipated by the end of this week,” the health unit stated Monday afternoon.

Blue-green algae are a type of bacteria, called cyanobacteria. It’s known for quickly reproducing and collecting to form large, highly visible blooms throughout the water column, on the surface of water as a scum, or on the lake bottom as a mat. Some species of cyanobacteria can also release poisons, called cyanobacterial toxins, when the cells that make up the bloom rupture or die.

Residents downstream of Little Lake are encouraged to monitor water for the presence of blue-green algae which can make the water look like a bluish-green pea soup, or a shiny paint slick. Fresh blue-green algae blooms often smell like fresh cut grass, while older blooms can have a strong septic-or garbage-like odour.

“Although there is no immediate risk to Peterborough Lakefield’s municipal drinking water supplies, exposure to toxins through activities like drinking, swimming and bathing can cause illness and discomfort,” the health unit stated.

Symptoms may include itchy, irritated eyes and skin, rash, headache, fever, diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting. Pets and farm animals that consume contaminated water may experience sickness or death.

“The risk to humans is primarily from drinking water that has been contaminated with toxins from a dense harmful algae bloom. Long-term consumption of water containing high levels of cyanobacterial toxins may cause neurological or liver problems,” the health unit stated.

To report a suspect blue-green algae bloom,residents should contact the ministry’s Spills Action Centre at 1-800-268-6060.

For more information on blue-green algae, visit the health unit’s website. For further updates about the status of all beaches in the region, visit the health unit’s beach testing website.