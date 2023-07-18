Peterborough beaches remain closed due to blue-green algae blooms

Two beaches on Little Lake in Peterborough, Ont., remained closed Monday as health officials await test results following the discovery of blue-green algae blooms.

Peterborough Public Health closed Beavermead Park beach and Rogers Cove beach after the blooms were discovered Friday during routine water testing by staff. The blooms were reported to the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks’ Spills Action Centre.

“We reported to the Ministry of the Environment who was able to conducting testing on Friday,” said Julie Ingram, the health unit’s environmental health manager. “So right now we are awaiting those test results still.”

Ingram on Monday told Global News the blooms at the Beavermead beach have since dissipated, but both beaches remain off limits due to proximity.

Tests are expected to determine if the algae contains toxins that can be released when a bloom ruptures or dies.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit cautions that consuming water with the blooms could cause eye irritation, skin rashes and itchy skin. It’s also dangerous for pets such as dogs.

“We know that a lot of people like to take their dogs down to those areas on the outskirts of the swimming areas — so very toxic to pets as well,” Ingram said.

According to Andrea Kirkwood, a biological science professor at Ontario Tech University, blue-green algae is a type of bacteria called cyanobacteria. The algae thrives during periods of warmer water, longer days and certain nutrients are in the water. She does not say all types of algae are dangerous to human health.

“We actually don’t see it growing for the most part,” Kirkwood said. “When we actually see it as a scum — a pond scum on top of the water — it is actually near the end of its life cycle.”

Kirkwood said research links the growing number of blue green algae blooms to climate change. While these are a natural phenomenon, she said they can be reduced.

“If we can keep phosphorous low in lakes, then no matter how warm the water gets, no matter how stable the water gets, if there’s not enough nutrients — food for the algae — it can’t get to those really high densities that we see,” said Kirkwood.

Story continues below advertisement

Ingram said the beaches will remain closed pending the results of the tests.