Tornado watch issued for parts of central Alberta Monday afternoon

Environment Canada issued a warning on Monday afternoon about the potential for a tornado to develop in central Alberta later in the day or evening.

A tornado watch was issued for a number of areas west of Edmonton and elsewhere in central Alberta shortly before 2:30 p.m.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes,” Environment Canada said in a post on its website. “The most favourable time frame for tornado development will be later this afternoon into this evening as the thunderstorms move northeast across north-central Alberta.

“Hailstones up to baseball size will accompany any severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado.”

The weather agency described the tornado risk as “a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.”

“Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.”

A tornado watch has been issued for areas just west of Edson to north of Whitecourt and down to areas near Wabamun Lake. Conditions are favorable to produce tornadoes and hail up to baseball size. Be ready to take cover immediately. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/EzwCQky0CA — Phil Darlington (@PhilDWeather) July 24, 2023

While a tornado watch is a serious advisory that should be taken seriously by people in areas where one is issued, Global Edmonton weather specialist Phil Darlington said it is important to note a tornado watch differs from a tornado warning.

“A severe weather watch is not for an ongoing storm with those dangerous elements, but to make everyone aware that the conditions are prime in a location to create a storm capable of those dangerous elements,” he said.

“People in any of the affected regions should be on the lookout for incoming storms and be ready to find a way to take shelter immediately.”

According to Environment Canada, if a tornado warning is issued, people in the affected region should go inside a home or building to a “room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.”

“Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can,” the weather agency said. “As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.”

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

