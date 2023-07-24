Tornado watch issued for parts of central Alberta Monday afternoon

Environment Canada issued a warning on Monday afternoon about the potential for a tornado to develop in central Alberta later in the day or evening.
A tornado watch was issued for a number of areas west of Edmonton and elsewhere in central Alberta shortly before 2:30 p.m.
“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes,” Environment Canada said in a post on its website. “The most favourable time frame for tornado development will be later this afternoon into this evening as the thunderstorms move northeast across north-central Alberta.
“Hailstones up to baseball size will accompany any severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado.”
The weather agency described the tornado risk as “a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.”
“Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.”
While a tornado watch is a serious advisory that should be taken seriously by people in areas where one is issued, Global Edmonton weather specialist Phil Darlington said it is important to note a tornado watch differs from a tornado warning.
“A severe weather watch is not for an ongoing storm with those dangerous elements, but to make everyone aware that the conditions are prime in a location to create a storm capable of those dangerous elements,” he said.
“People in any of the affected regions should be on the lookout for incoming storms and be ready to find a way to take shelter immediately.”
According to Environment Canada, if a tornado warning is issued, people in the affected region should go inside a home or building to a “room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.”
“Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can,” the weather agency said. “As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.”
For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.
