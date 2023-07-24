City of Kelowna knows what to do with ‘bad buoys’ on Okanagan Lake

Send this page to someone via email

“Bad buoys” are being targeted along the shores of Okanagan Lake, according to the City of Kelowna.

Along a stretch of lakefront spanning from Abbott Street to the south of the bridge and adjacent to Paul’s Tomb, a two-week project is getting underway Monday to remove non-compliant buoys.

The City said in a press release that they’re targeting moorage buoys that do not comply with the federal Private Buoy Regulation. Currently, more than 100 buoys in the water are estimated to be non-compliant.

“These activities are part of a City of Kelowna initiative to ensure safe waterways, enhance the natural beauty of our waterfront and maintain a shoreline free from clutter and hazards,” Julia Buck, manager of property management said in a press release.

“This year in particular, several boats have broken free from non-compliant buoys and damaged shoreline structures.”

Removal is being completed by Burton Marine Pile Driving. This work will include portions of the lake along Abbott Street to the south of the bridge and adjacent to Paul’s Tomb to the north and is expected to take two weeks to complete, weather permitting.