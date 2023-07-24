Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

City of Kelowna knows what to do with ‘bad buoys’ on Okanagan Lake

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 24, 2023 4:53 pm
Spotlight over Lake Okanagan. View image in full screen
Spotlight over Lake Okanagan. Courtesy: Sylvia Bourassa
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

“Bad buoys” are being targeted along the shores of Okanagan Lake, according to the City of Kelowna.

Along a stretch of lakefront spanning from  Abbott Street to the south of the bridge and adjacent to Paul’s Tomb, a two-week project is getting underway Monday to remove non-compliant buoys.

The City said in a press release that they’re targeting moorage buoys that do not comply with the federal Private Buoy Regulation. Currently, more than 100 buoys in the water are estimated to be non-compliant.

Click to play video: 'Help monitor Okanagan Lakes for invasive mussels'
Help monitor Okanagan Lakes for invasive mussels

“These activities are part of a City of Kelowna initiative to ensure safe waterways, enhance the natural beauty of our waterfront and maintain a shoreline free from clutter and hazards,”  Julia Buck, manager of property management said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Seven trees poisoned at Osoyoos park'
Seven trees poisoned at Osoyoos park

“This year in particular, several boats have broken free from non-compliant buoys and damaged shoreline structures.”

Trending Now

Removal is being completed by Burton Marine Pile Driving. This work will include portions of the lake along Abbott Street to the south of the bridge and adjacent to Paul’s Tomb to the north and is expected to take two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

More on Science and Tech
City of Kelownaokanagan lakeAbbott StreetPaul's Tomb100 buoys to be removedBad BuoysBurton Marine Pile Driving
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices