Family from Carry The Kettle holds onto hope as little girl fights for her life

Parker Pasap is a two-year-old girl who loves dancing, singing and watching The Minions.

“She had a Minions obsession for quite a bit,” said single mother Renee Pasap. “We always say that she speaks Minionese because you’ll get an odd word out of her.”

Wherever Parker goes, she has her toy sloth hanging out of her arms, which is her favourite thing in the world. It is also what she holds when she is laying on hospital beds to receive treatments.

Photo courtesy: Renee Pasap.

“Parker was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma cancer with a FOXO 1 genetic marker … on Aug. 8, 2022,” said Renee.

“She grew a lump on her back, and I took her to the doctors. They said it was a birthmark. It continued to grow quite fast and then she developed another lump underneath her arm. It was then that the doctors took it seriously and did a biopsy. By then, they found out she had a very rare, fast-progressing cancer.”

It was not the news Renee and her two children ever wanted to receive. Since the diagnosis, their lives were put on hold to be by Parker’s side during her battle with cancer.

“I don’t think any parent wants to hear that your child is off sick, (and) let alone, a rare incurable disease,” said Renee. “There’s really no words to describe it.”

The single mother of three resides in their community of Carry The Kettle Nakota Nation, which is 100 kilometres east of Regina. They are temporarily residing in Saskatoon at the Ronald McDonald house while Parker receives a 28-day intensive treatment with hopes of receiving comfort and relief.

Photo courtesy: Renee Pasap.

It’s been a difficult time for the family to adjust but they want nothing more than to be by Parker’s side.

“It’s really important for her big sisters to be here (and) for me to be here with her,” she said. “I started a GoFundMe page because I can’t work and I’m a single parent. I don’t have family.”

In the summer of 2017, Renee’s mother, father and oldest brother all passed away three months from each other. Weeks prior to when the lumps appeared to Parker’s body, Renee lost her second brother to unknown causes.

All the losses were a devastation for Renee and her little family.

“My children are suffering with cumulative grief. We’re doing the best we can, but we haven’t got a break,” she said.

“All I want from my daughter is the absolute best care. We’re going to support her the best we can and fight with her as long as she’s fighting.”

Photo courtesy: Renee Pasap.

Parker’s intensive treatment ends in mid-August. At that point, Renee is not sure what will happen then, but she wants to ensure her family is together for Parker. Renee is hoping to offset costs for their hospital stay, medical needs, and assistance in Parker’s end of life arrangements.

“When you have doctors coming at you and telling you that your child’s going to die in 12 hours or your child’s not going to make a month … she is dying (and) hearing things like that, you’ve got to be prepared.”

The GoFundMe page goal is set at $20,000 and it is currently over $7,000.