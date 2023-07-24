Greener As We Grow project: 1.5M trees to be planted in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Over the next several years, 1.5 million trees will be planted in Edmonton, thanks to a federal-municipal project.

Ottawa is investing $47.8 million in federal funding from its 2 Billion Trees program and Edmonton is contributing $47.8 million in municipal funding from its Greener As We Grow tree-planting project.

“From providing shade to help keep our city cool, to purifying the air and creating healthy outdoor living spaces, this investment to plant over 1.5 million trees across Edmonton will help create a greener and more sustainable future for generations,” said Edmonton MP Randy Boissonnault, who is the federal minister of tourism.

“This collaborative effort between the city of Edmonton and the government of Canada demonstrates the power of community and environmental stewardship.”

The federal government has committed to planting 2 billion trees over 10 years. The city of Edmonton has a goal of planting 2 million trees by 2031 as part of the Urban Forest Asset Management goal of achieving 20-per cent canopy cover by 2071.

“Trees help clean our air, shade our streets and shape some of our most beloved public spaces,” Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said.

“Expanding Edmonton’s tree canopy is a way to help us maintain welcoming and livable communities as we grow.

“This grant will allow us to expand our planting efforts over the next eight years, and bring us closer to our goals of being a healthy and climate-resilient city.”

Government of Canada officials say the 2 Billion Trees program will also “create jobs and fight climate change while protecting nature, habitats and biodiversity.”

The program collaborates with provinces, territories, local communities and Indigenous Peoples. In a news release, the city said it will work with Elders regarding planting choices and practices.

Both federal and municipal governments also each provided $166,200 under the 2 Billion Trees program to the Community Forestry team for community stewardship programming and 90 trees.