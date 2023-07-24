Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Greener As We Grow project: 1.5M trees to be planted in Edmonton

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted July 24, 2023 3:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada falling short of pledge to plant 2 billion trees by 2030: audit'
Canada falling short of pledge to plant 2 billion trees by 2030: audit
WATCH: The Trudeau government is unlikely to achieve its goal of planting two billion trees by the end of 2030, according to an audit by Environment Commissioner Jerry DeMarco. As David Akin explains, DeMarco found other gaps in the government's green agenda too – Apr 20, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Over the next several years, 1.5 million trees will be planted in Edmonton, thanks to a federal-municipal project.

Ottawa is investing $47.8 million in federal funding from its 2 Billion Trees program and Edmonton is contributing $47.8 million in municipal funding from its Greener As We Grow tree-planting project.

“From providing shade to help keep our city cool, to purifying the air and creating healthy outdoor living spaces, this investment to plant over 1.5 million trees across Edmonton will help create a greener and more sustainable future for generations,” said Edmonton MP Randy Boissonnault, who is the federal minister of tourism.

“This collaborative effort between the city of Edmonton and the government of Canada demonstrates the power of community and environmental stewardship.”

Click to play video: 'City of Winnipeg and federal government launch tree-planting program'
City of Winnipeg and federal government launch tree-planting program

The federal government has committed to planting 2 billion trees over 10 years. The city of Edmonton has a goal of planting 2 million trees by 2031 as part of the Urban Forest Asset Management goal of achieving 20-per cent canopy cover by 2071.

Story continues below advertisement

“Trees help clean our air, shade our streets and shape some of our most beloved public spaces,” Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said.

“Expanding Edmonton’s tree canopy is a way to help us maintain welcoming and livable communities as we grow.

“This grant will allow us to expand our planting efforts over the next eight years, and bring us closer to our goals of being a healthy and climate-resilient city.”

Click to play video: 'Local-federal partnership to see 1.5M trees planted in Edmonton'
Local-federal partnership to see 1.5M trees planted in Edmonton

Government of Canada officials say the 2 Billion Trees program will also “create jobs and fight climate change while protecting nature, habitats and biodiversity.”

The program collaborates with provinces, territories, local communities and Indigenous Peoples. In a news release, the city said it will work with Elders regarding planting choices and practices.

Story continues below advertisement

Both federal and municipal governments also each provided $166,200 under the 2 Billion Trees program to the Community Forestry team for community stewardship programming and 90 trees.

Click to play video: 'Removal of trees in Hawrelak Park sparks concerns'
Removal of trees in Hawrelak Park sparks concerns
Related News
Climate ChangeTree CanopyEdmonton EnvironmentEdmonton trees2 billion treescleaner airedmonton tree-plantinggreener as we growtree-planting goaltree-planting project
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices