$250,000 worth of equipment missing from Saskatoon excavation company lot

A Saskatoon excavation company has lost nearly $250,000 worth of equipment within the last month due to theft straight from the company lot.

Kevin Boychuk, co-owner of K3 Excavating said the company’s first piece of equipment to go missing on June 23 was a CAT loader, including the bucket and a set of forks.

“Our fence came down and the new owners were erecting a new fence,” Boychuk explained. “All of the equipment that did go missing went missing while that new fence was being put up. It’s interesting how (the suspects) decided to approach the scenario.”

A tractor unit was later taken from the same lot on July 3.

“Because of the shortage of trucks and the used market right now with low kilometres I’ve had estimates from $100,000 to $140,000,” Boychuk said. “The loader itself is similar with the low hours it had, with the extra attachment was an easy $100,000 departure from the company.”

Boychuk said that repurchasing new models of the machines would cost over $500,000.

He also added that he thinks the suspect is someone familiar with the industry.

“It takes a certain, special type of individual that has a certain skill set that can run that loader, load those forks, can drive that 18-speed tractor, that’s a special typed of trained person.”

View image in full screen Missing loader from K3 Excavating in Saskatoon. Ethan Butterfield/ Global News

Saskatoon police told Global News that they have received a complaint about the theft and are currently investigating.

Boychuk said he also has the RCMP, Corman Park District and other municipal forces involved in case the pieces of equipment have left Saskatoon.

“These are two very critical pieces to our operation. People that go out and do this, this isn’t only affecting a small family-based business, but it is affecting employees and a service to the community. This is devastating and has put us in a position where we may have to shut the doors.

“We are putting out a $20,000 for information for hopefully the complete, whole recovery for each piece of equipment. You have to remain optimistic that good people are going to step forward.”