Politics

Liberal minister Carolyn Bennett says she won’t seek re-election

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 24, 2023 1:49 pm
Opioid crisis: Fiery debate erupts in House of Commons over Liberals’ safe supply policy
WATCH - Opioid crisis: Fiery debate erupts in House of Commons over Liberals' safe supply policy – May 16, 2023
Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett has announced that she will not stand for re-election as a member of Parliament.

Bennett said she met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to let him know, and added that serving her Toronto-St. Paul’s constituents has been the “best job.”

The news came as Bennett announced government funding for a 988 suicide crisis hotline in Toronto on Monday.

Bennett defends ‘strict rules’ for obtaining controlled substance licenses

The longtime Liberal was first elected to the House of Commons in 1997 after working as a family physician and an associate professor at the University of Toronto.

Before her current role, she served as the minister of Crown-Indigenous relations and the minister of Indigenous and northern affairs.

She was also a minister of state for public health under former prime minister Paul Martin.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

