Kitchener Rangers hire club’s first-ever non-Canadian head coach

Send this page to someone via email

The Kitchener Rangers have gone abroad for their latest coaching hire, as Jussi Ahokas will be behind the bench next season.

Ahokas, who is from Finland, becomes the first non-Canadian head coach over the team’s 50-year history.

“In Finland, we know what the Kitchener Rangers are about and the type of organization they are,” Ahokas stated.

“I feel privileged to get this opportunity to coach in Canada, especially in Kitchener. I cannot wait for the season to start and look forward to working with the Rangers’ business and hockey staff moving forward.”

Ahokas joins the club from his native Finland, where he was in charge of Kouvola KooKoo and Turku TPS from the Finnish Elite League over the past four years.

The 42-year-old has two decades of coaching experience, a span that included being head coach for his country’s national team when they won gold medals at the 2019 IIHF world juniors in Vancouver and the 2016 IIHF world U18 championships in Grand Forks, N.D.

Story continues below advertisement

“Jussi’s resume speaks for itself. He has already accomplished so much at the club and international level in Finland,” Rangers GM Mike McKenzie said.

“We are thrilled he has chosen to take the next step in his decorated career by coming to North America and thankful it will be here in Kitchener.”