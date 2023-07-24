Menu

Crime

Man, 26, charged after female sexually assaulted while out for a walk in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 24, 2023 11:24 am
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
A 26-year-old man from Toronto has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on July 18 at around midnight, officers received a report of a sexual assault in the Eglinton Avenue East and Falmouth Avenue area.

Police said the victim was out for a walk when she was approached by a man.

“The accused sexually assaulted the victim,” police said in a news release. “Witnesses on scene assisted the victim, by pulling the accused off her.”

According to police, the suspect was detained by the witnesses until officers arrived. The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault, sexual assault with choking and two counts of loitering or prowling at night. Officers said he appeared in court on July 18.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

