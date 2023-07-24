Menu

Headline link
Canada

Road remains closed due to CP train derailment in Ayr

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 24, 2023 9:56 am
File Photo: A road closed sign. View image in full screen
File Photo: A road closed sign. Brad Ferguson via Getty Images
Trussler Road in Ayr, Ont., remained closed on Monday morning due to a train derailment over the weekend, according to a tweet from North Dumfries.

The township first announced that a CP train had derailed on Twitter on Saturday morning at around 10 a.m.

“No hazardous material was involved and there is no risk to public safety,” the township said. “We can expect increased traffic through Ayr while this closure is in effect.”

A few hours later, the municipality said CP crews were arriving at the scene with specialized trains and trucks to clean up the mess.

“The full extent of the derailment in terms of damage will not be fully understood until the rail cars have been removed from the immediate area,” a tweet read.

On Sunday morning, North Dumfries said crews had worked overnight on the derailment and repairs while CP was also looking to get an at-grade crossing open.

Finally, on Sunday night the township said paving crews would begin work on the site at 7 a.m. Monday.

It noted that people should be prepared for extra traffic on alternative routes until Trussler Road reopens.

Global News has reached out to the CP Rail and the Transportation Safety Board for more information about the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

