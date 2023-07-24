Police identify man killed in shooting in Toronto’s Greektown

Send this page to someone via email

Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Toronto’s Greektown over the weekend.

Toronto police said on Sunday at around 3 a.m., officers received reports of gunshots in the area of Danforth and Carlaw avenues.

Police said there was an altercation involving “several people.”

According to police, a firearm was discharged and a man was struck by a projectile.

Police said the man was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officers have now identified the victim as 29-year-old Shamar Powell-Flowers of Toronto.

Police are asking anyone who may have dashcam or other video footage of the area between 3:15 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. to please contact police.

Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.

— with a file from Global News’ Isaac Callan