Crime

Police identify man killed in shooting in Toronto’s Greektown

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 24, 2023 8:40 am
Police have identified the victim killed in a shooting in Toronto as Shamar Powell-Flowers, 29. View image in full screen
Police have identified the victim killed in a shooting in Toronto as Shamar Powell-Flowers, 29. Toronto police / handout
Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Toronto’s Greektown over the weekend.

Toronto police said on Sunday at around 3 a.m., officers received reports of gunshots in the area of Danforth and Carlaw avenues.

Police said there was an altercation involving “several people.”

According to police, a firearm was discharged and a man was struck by a projectile.

Police said the man was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officers have now identified the victim as 29-year-old Shamar Powell-Flowers of Toronto.

Police are asking anyone who may have dashcam or other video footage of the area between 3:15 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. to please contact police.

Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.

— with a file from Global News’ Isaac Callan

