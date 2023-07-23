Caught on video: Sparks fly during Vancouver airport emergency landing

See more sharing options

A video captured the moment an airplane had to enact an emergency landing at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) on Saturday.

“Iskwew Air flight SG 309 returned to YVR shortly after takeoff due to a mechanical issue,” YVR staff said in an email.

“The aircraft landed safely but was immobilized on the runway, resulting in the temporary closure of our north runway.”

The video shows the small aircraft hit the runway, shooting sparks and smoke from the front landing gear area.

YVR emergency responders deplaned the passengers and crew without further incident. No one was injured in the landing.

Operations have since returned to normal.