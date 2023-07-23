Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Caught on video: Sparks fly during Vancouver airport emergency landing

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 23, 2023 5:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Sparks fly during Vancouver International Airport emergency landing'
Sparks fly during Vancouver International Airport emergency landing
WATCH: A video captured the moment an airplane had to enact an emergency landing at Vancouver International Airport (YVR), Saturday.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A video captured the moment an airplane had to enact an emergency landing at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) on Saturday.

“Iskwew Air flight SG 309 returned to YVR shortly after takeoff due to a mechanical issue,” YVR staff said in an email.

“The aircraft landed safely but was immobilized on the runway, resulting in the temporary closure of our north runway.”

Click to play video: 'YVR unveils new initiatives for summer travel rush'
YVR unveils new initiatives for summer travel rush

The video shows the small aircraft hit the runway, shooting sparks and smoke from the front landing gear area.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

YVR emergency responders deplaned the passengers and crew without further incident. No one was injured in the landing.

Operations have since returned to normal.

More on BC
YVRVancouver International AirportCaught On VideoVancouver Airportyvr emergency landingVancouver emergency landingIskwew
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices