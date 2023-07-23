Head-on collision on Wayne Gretzky Drive sends 7 people to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Seven people have been sent to hospital after two vehicles collided head-on in the southbound lanes of Wayne Gretzky Drive, south of Yellowhead Trail.

Police said the collision happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, when a vehicle was travelling northbound in the southbound lane of Wayne Gretzky Drive and hit another vehicle heading in the proper direction in the southbound lanes.

“Seven occupants from the two vehicles were transported to hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries,” Edmonton police said in a statement.

An investigation is underway and a 25-year-old man is facing charges, however the details have not yet been provided.