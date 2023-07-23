Motorcyclist dies in fatal collision, North Saskatchewan River Bridge closes

A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision on the North Saskatchewan River Bridge near Devon, Alta., Sunday afternoon.
The collision, which only involved the one motorcycle and male driver, happened around 1 p.m. on the bridge on Highway 60.
Traffic north and south was rerouted while RCMP investigate the collision.
“Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use the established detours at Township 511 and Saskatchewan Drive,” RCMP said in a news release.
Police expect there to be traffic delays and a detour for the next five hours, however the road reopened around 3 p.m.
