Motorcyclist dies in fatal collision, North Saskatchewan River Bridge closes

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted July 23, 2023 4:29 pm
RCMP had an area of Highway 60 near Devon, Alta. blocked off Sunday afternoon after a fatal motorcycle collision, July 23, 2023. View image in full screen
RCMP had an area of Highway 60 near Devon, Alta. blocked off Sunday afternoon after a fatal motorcycle collision, July 23, 2023. Global News
A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision on the North Saskatchewan River Bridge near Devon, Alta., Sunday afternoon.

The collision, which only involved the one motorcycle and male driver, happened around 1 p.m. on the bridge on Highway 60.

Traffic north and south was rerouted while RCMP investigate the collision.

“Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use the established detours at Township 511 and Saskatchewan Drive,” RCMP said in a news release.

Police expect there to be traffic delays and a detour for the next five hours, however the road reopened around 3 p.m.

