Health

Near drowning at White Pine Beach leaves 14-year-old boy in critical condition

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 23, 2023 1:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Near drowning at White Pine Beach leaves 14-year-old boy in critical condition'
Near drowning at White Pine Beach leaves 14-year-old boy in critical condition
WATCH: A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition in hospital after a near drowning at White Pine Beach at Sasamat Lake, Saturday.
A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition in hospital after a near drowning at White Pine Beach  at Sasamat Lake, Saturday.

A B.C. Emergency Health Services official said four ambulances were dispatched to the beach at 4 p.m.

Click to play video: 'The importance of water skills and safety'
The importance of water skills and safety

Bystanders and parks staff pulled the unresponsive boy from the lake and performed CPR until first responders arrived.

The boy was airlifted to hospital.

Port Moody police said the lake was evacuated during the incident.

More to come…

