Near drowning at White Pine Beach leaves 14-year-old boy in critical condition

A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition in hospital after a near drowning at White Pine Beach at Sasamat Lake, Saturday.

A B.C. Emergency Health Services official said four ambulances were dispatched to the beach at 4 p.m.

Bystanders and parks staff pulled the unresponsive boy from the lake and performed CPR until first responders arrived.

The boy was airlifted to hospital.

Port Moody police said the lake was evacuated during the incident.

More to come…