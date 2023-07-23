Wildfire burning near Adams Lake, B.C. grows to 724 hectares

Send this page to someone via email

The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire, burning 21 kilometres north of Chase, B.C., on the east side of Adams Lake, more than doubled is size in the space of a few hours on Saturday.

As of 9:30 p.m. Saturday, the size of the wildfire was listed at 724 hectares, compared to 320 hectares at around 3 p.m. the same day.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) says the wildfire continues to grow, primarily towards the north flank, which is away from populated areas under evacuation alert.

There are still 92 properties in the CSRD on evacuation alert, as well as one property in the Thompson Nicola Regional District and properties in the jurisdiction of the Adams Lake Indian Band.

BC Wildfire Service says this fire is burning in steep terrain, which has made accessibility a challenge and poses a risk to the safety of ground responders.

Helicopters continue servicing the area, providing bucketing support.

As of Saturday, the fire’s behaviour increased to Rank 3 and Rank 4 — moderately vigorous and highly vigorous surface fire — with the wildfire service observing some candling and torching of trees.

The CSRD says winds are currently helping shift the fire’s growth away from structures and this pattern is expected to continue in the short term.

The Lower East Adams Lake fire is the only blaze at this time within the jurisdiction of the CSRD that poses any risk to people or property.

The fire, sparked by a suspected lightning strike, started on July 12 and is listed as out of control.