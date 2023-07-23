Menu

Crime

Man in life-threatening condition after Toronto shooting

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 23, 2023 11:34 am
Toronto police say the suspect in the shooting is a man under the age of 25 who has a thin build and was wearing a black jacket at the time of the incident. View image in full screen
Toronto police say the suspect in the shooting is a man under the age of 25 who has a thin build and was wearing a black jacket at the time of the incident. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting just before midnight on Saturday, Toronto police say.

Police were called to Jane Street and Shoreham Drive after multiple gunshots rang out in the area.

A man was found with gunshot wounds and taken to hospital, investigators said.

A hatchback was seen fleeing the scene, according to police. The suspect was described as a man under the age of 25 with a thin build and wearing a black jacket.

Paramedics said the victim was in his 20s.

