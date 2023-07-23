Menu

Crime

Man dead after shooting on grounds of Brampton, Ont., elementary school

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 23, 2023 9:55 am
A shooting was reported at St Roche Secondary School in Brampton, Ont., on July 22, 2023. View image in full screen
A shooting was reported at St Roche Secondary School in Brampton, Ont., on July 22, 2023. Global News
A man has died after a shooting on the grounds of an elementary school in Brampton, Ont., that police believe was targetted.

Peel Regional Police were called to Williams Parkway and James Potter Road on Saturday night and, in a short tweet posted after 10:30 p.m., said a man had been fatally shot.

Speaking at the scene, Const. Tyler Bell-Moreno said multiple shots were fired and a man was taken to hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

Trending Now

The shooting took place on the grounds of St Roche Secondary School, police said. It was not thought to be related to the school in any way, according to Bell-Moreno.

A large area around the school was closed for police to investigate.

