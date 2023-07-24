5 songs you must hear this week (24 July 2023)

Send this page to someone via email

I know it’s still July, but the recorded music industry is already setting the table for fall 2023. This week’s music recommendations involve previews of upcoming albums.

1. Declan McKenna, Sympathy

Single (Tomplicated Records/Q Prime)

Recommended If You Like: Songs of love and compassion

It’s been a bit (2002) since Declan, a semi-glammy English singer-songwriter from London, has released any new music. This single sets up more summer dates across the UK and North America, which includes a shop in Chicago for Lollapalooza. Expect a big promotional push on this side of the Atlantic when word of his third album comes down.

2. Royal Blood, Pull Me Through

The Water Below (Warner)

RIYL: A change in sound

What’s this? An acoustic guitar and a piano in a Royal Blood single? The band’s new single from the upcoming fourth album (due September 1) is less about riffs and beats and more about melody and lyrics. This definitely adds a new dimension to Royal Blood’s repertoire. This one should go over well live.

3. Portugal. The Man, Summer of Love feat. Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Chris Black Changed My Life (Atlantic

RIYL: Slinky Psych

What was supposed to be a chunky, riffy song turned into something a lot more downtempo due to the fact that singer Baldwin Gourley was having jaw problems, necessitating a different vocal style. Ruban from Unknown Mortal Orchestra was brought in as a second voice. Love the animated video, too.

4. The Hives, Rigor Mortis Radio

The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons (Fuga/Strange Loop)

RIYL: Swagger

Sweden’s The Hivers continue to build momentum for their first new album in 11 years (due August 11). This single—the third from the album so far—chugs hard and sounds amazing turned up loud. If you ask me, The Hives are the kind of rock’n’roll band we need right now. This video visualizer was filmed earlier this summer as the band was on tour with Arctic Monkeys.

5. Fishbone, Cubicle

Fishbone EP (Bottles to the Ground)

RIYL: Hatred of going back to the office

It’s been a long time (over a decade!) since we’ve heard anything from Fishbone, one of the pioneers of punk-funk and ska-punk from the 1980s. If you have to work in an office cubicle—think Office Space—this song will hit home hard. Produced by Fat Mike of NOFX, this olid high-energy summer ska.