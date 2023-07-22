Menu

Lifestyle

Western Canadian Skeet Championships held in the Okanagan

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted July 22, 2023 8:29 pm
Western Canadian Skeet Championships underway in the Okanagan
The Central Okanagan Shotgun Sports Club near Kelowna is the site of the Western Canadian Skeet Championships this weekend. Sydney Morton brings us the highlights from day two of the competition.
Some of the top skeet shooters in the country have come to the Okanagan to compete in the Western Canadian Skeet Championships.

The high calibre competition is being hosted at the Central Okanagan Shotgun Sports Club for three full days and competitors from Alberta, Saskatchewan and across B.C. are vying for the top spot.

Bob LaRue, the president of the Central Okanagan Shotgun Sports Club, started the competition more than a decade ago and is still competing himself.

“I initiated it 12 years ago to get the three provinces coordinating with each other, playing and having fun,” LaRue said.

One of the 14 competitors is Elizabeth Hoeppner, who is hoping she will have a straight shot to the podium.

“I love that it’s an individual sport. You shoot for yourself and you shoot for the top,” Hoeppner said.

“I also like that men and women compete equally on the field, with the same targets and it’s just great that way.”

The competition started Friday and goes through to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The public is welcome to watch the competitions.

Kelowna central okanagan Central Okanagan Shotgun Sports Club Western Canadian Skeet Championships

