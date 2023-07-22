B.C. gang police keep watchful eye on Hells Angels anniversary party

Send this page to someone via email

Police in the Lower Mainland are keeping a watchful eye on a local chapter of the Hells Angels as the notorious motorcycle gang is holding its 40th-anniversary weekend bash in Langley.

A large party was seen being held at the White Rock Hells Angels Chapter with a number of law enforcement tents and officers set up across the street.

B.C.’s leading anti-gang police force, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, which monitors biker activities, has a slew of warnings about why the public needs to give the gang a wide berth.

“(They are here) celebrating their 40th anniversary. They have Hells Angels members, outlaw motorcycle gang supporters, and some of their puppet and support clubs from around Canada here to support them,” said Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton.

“The main purpose for police monitoring them this weekend is to make sure we can keep the public safe. We know they are attractors of violence and we know they are sometimes perpetrators of violence and, in some cases, homicides.

“We want to make sure that the Hells Angels and their members are behind their closed gate and are partying safely.”

B.C. gang expert Hilary Morden, a former SFU criminology and psychology professor, told Global News the motorcycle club has never been bigger.

“This is a big one — they have a lot to celebrate. They’ve been here in B.C. for 40 years and they are stronger today than they have ever been,” she said.

“They have hundreds of members across B.C. and they are wearing their colours in public, every day.”

Police are advising the public and motorists around the Lower Mainland that members of the Hells Angels and their support clubs will be riding at various locations throughout the weekend.

They are also expected to be attending other parties at the various Hells Angels clubhouses in Vancouver, Coquitlam and Mission.