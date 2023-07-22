Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Search continues for Ukrainian refugee who went missing in Quebec river

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted July 22, 2023 7:42 pm
The Sûreté du Québec says divers had to suspend some searches due to heavy currents, but rescue teams are still working to find the 21-year-old Ukrainian refugee missing since Wednesday. View image in full screen
The Sûreté du Québec says divers had to suspend some searches due to heavy currents, but rescue teams are still working to find the 21-year-old Ukrainian refugee missing since Wednesday. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press/File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The search is ongoing for a Ukrainian refugee who went missing Wednesday evening after swimming in a Quebec river.

Quebec provincial police say the man in his early 20s went into the Etchemin River near St-Anselme, Que., southeast of Quebec City, and rescue teams are working to find him via dive teams and a helicopter surveying the water and river banks.

The Sûreté du Québec officers say that due to strong water currents, the divers have had a hard time in the water and have had to suspend some of their searches.

Trending Now

Authorities say the young man’s mother called police about her son after he went missing on Wednesday.

The Quebec chapter of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress says the man is 21 years old and has a mother and two brothers also in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from The Canadian Press

More on Canada
PoliceUkraineQuebecSureté du QuébecSQRefugeeSearchProvincial PoliceUkrainiandiversDrownedCurrentsQuebec riverUkrainian missing Quebec river
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices