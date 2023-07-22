Search continues for Ukrainian refugee who went missing in Quebec river

Send this page to someone via email

The search is ongoing for a Ukrainian refugee who went missing Wednesday evening after swimming in a Quebec river.

Quebec provincial police say the man in his early 20s went into the Etchemin River near St-Anselme, Que., southeast of Quebec City, and rescue teams are working to find him via dive teams and a helicopter surveying the water and river banks.

The Sûreté du Québec officers say that due to strong water currents, the divers have had a hard time in the water and have had to suspend some of their searches.

Authorities say the young man’s mother called police about her son after he went missing on Wednesday.

The Quebec chapter of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress says the man is 21 years old and has a mother and two brothers also in Canada.

— with files from The Canadian Press