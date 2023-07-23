New show at Regina Art Gallery inspired by Shackleton’s Antarctic Expedition

Send this page to someone via email

A new show at the Regina Art Gallery explores themes of isolation, human connection and gender, inspired by Sir Ernest Shackleton’s historic Antarctic expedition aboard the Endurance in the early years of the 20th century.

“I guess when thinking about the isolation of the past few years, I really drew a lot on Shackleton’s Antarctic expedition,” artist Becky Thera said. “Something that really resonated with me was sort of the loneliness of being trapped somewhere and trying to find a way forward.”

The show uses different mediums, including shadows and a combination of embroidered textile pieces along with video and sound.

“There’s so much beauty in embracing those connections and the possibility for care,” Thera said. “We can inhabit this grey space between our expectations and, yeah, there’s a lot of beauty in that possibility.”

Sandee Moore, curator of Regina Art Gallery, said Thera’s exhibition is an approachable opportunity for people to connect with ways to touch and care for others, including others of the same sex or gender identity.

“I think that Becky’s exhibition ‘Embrace’ is so compelling because it puts things together that maybe people would never think of,” Moore said. “I think that there is something that everyone can relate to in her exhibition.”

Thera’s show wraps up on Aug. 10