Canada

St. Thomas, Ont. police arrest 4 after assault at now-dismantled homeless encampment

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 22, 2023 2:54 pm
St. Thomas police say a man was "violently assaulted with a weapon" on Tuesday at 45 Victor Drive, where a homeless encampment had taken root on a piece of vacant private property. View image in full screen
St. Thomas police say a man was 'violently assaulted with a weapon' on Tuesday at 45 Victor Dr., where a homeless encampment had taken root on a piece of vacant private property. St. Thomas police/Twitter
St. Thomas, Ont., police say four people are facing charges after an assault at a now-dismantled homeless encampment.

Police say a man was “violently assaulted with a weapon” on Tuesday at 45 Victor Dr., where a homeless encampment had taken root on a piece of vacant private property.

The victim was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Four people, aged 30, 32, 36 and 38, have all been charged with robbery and some also face assault-related charges.

On Wednesday, one day following the incident, the City of St. Thomas dismantled the homeless encampment.

Police said in a statement that “a number of health and public safety concerns were noted at this encampment,” including officers finding stolen items.

Story continues below advertisement

“A compassionate approach was deployed to remove and relocate those individuals that were living at this location,” said police chief Marc Roskamp. “This site offered zero opportunity for moving out of homelessness.”

The mayor of St. Thomas, Joe Preston, said the city “works diligently and in partnership with all stakeholders in the community to provide options and supports to all, including those most vulnerable.”

