‘I feel such a part of this place’: Stage set for South Country Fair

On Friday, the South Country Fair started to welcome visitors from all over Alberta for its 37th year.

Due to a two-year move to an online format during the COVID pandemic, organizers recognize this year as their 35th in-person year.

Gillian Moranz, the artistic director, has been attending since she was a baby. Looking back, she explains the fair’s humble beginnings.

“The very first South Country Fair was one day. It was from noon to midnight. There were maybe 12 or 15 acts on the bill and advanced tickets were $8,” said Moranz.

Since then, folk music across Alberta has grown significantly, with new festivals popping up every year, and artists coming from all over the world to perform.

“We are maybe the last completely volunteer-run festival on this scale,” said Moranz.

South Country Fair has become a full weekend of camping and music, welcoming anywhere from 1,200 to 1,800 music lovers. For some, they’ve made South Country Fair a long-time family tradition.

“My first year was 1990 and I’ve missed one year since then,” said Laurie Blakeman.

Every fair-goer’s origin story is unique, but they kept coming back for two things: the music and the community.

Mark Sadlier-Brown has attended for 25 years.

“I come here and I feel such a part of this place,” said Sadlier-Brown.

For some, this year is bittersweet as the fair uproots from its Fort Macleod campsite location it’s been at for 25 years and finds a new home — an effort to make a more permanent future.

“For the fair babies of now,” said Moranz. “We want to do everything we can to make sure that there is a festival for them if they choose to engage with it when they get older.”

“It’s part of our summer, so it will be sad to miss this location but I’m really excited for what’s coming next because I think what’s coming next will be bigger and better,” said Maxine Henry, the fair’s medical director.

“We just might not be in this location, but the heart will still be here,” said April Hutchinson, volunteer coordinator.

“South Country Fair has been a real important part of my life,” Blakeman said. “I did not expect that to happen when I first started.

“I’m very happy that I’ve been able to come along for the ride.”

The opening ceremonies started at 6 p.m. Friday and the music festival runs until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Day and weekend passes can be purchased at the gate.