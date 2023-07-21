B.C. Amber Alert: New photos released as children remain missing

An Amber Alert for two missing children believed to be in the company of their mother remains in effect Friday.
Surrey RCMP have released new images of the mother’s father, Robert Bolton and her boyfriend, Abraxas Glazov, along with new photos of trailers believed to be used by the mother, Verity Bolton.
RCMP said investigators believe that all five people are travelling together.
Surrey RCMP issued the alert on Wednesday after 45-year-old Verity Bolton failed to return her two kids, eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton to their father at the end of a planned vacation.
Investigators now know Verity and Glazov picked up Robert in Chilliwack on June 30, with the children in the truck while towing a fifth-wheel.
The group is believed to be travelling in a dark blue 2012 Dodge Ram 2500, with the B.C. licence plate SJ2708.
A timeline of events in the case:
June 28 – Children left with Verity Bolton for a planned vacation.
June 30 – Robert Bolton picked up in Chilliwack.
July 7 – Verity, Aurora and Joshuah were seen at a gas station in Merritt. The truck was towing the large travel trailer at this time.
July 15 – Verity was in Kamloops going grocery shopping. The truck was pulling a horse trailer at the time.
July 18 – Surrey RCMP receive a report that Aurora and Joshuah were not returned to their father on July 17 following a scheduled visit with their mother.
July 19 – Surrey RCMP issues Amber Alert.
Surrey RCMP has also launched a dedicated tip line and email account to manage all the tips related to the case. The tip line can be reached at 604-599-7676.
“We need the public to stay vigilant and call our tip line or email tips with any sightings,” Sgt. Tammy Lobb, Surrey RCMP media relations officer said in a statement.
“We know they have been using the same truck and they have been towing three different trailers, and we need the public to keep this in mind. It’s also possible the children could be spotted with either Robert Bolton, Abraxas Glazov, or their mother Verity Bolton.”
