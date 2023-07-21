Menu

Crime

Appeal for information in Mississauga shooting that left victim critically injured

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 21, 2023 4:48 pm
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Police are appealing for information on a shooting in Mississauga last weekend that left a person critically injured.

Peel Regional Police said officers responded to the scene on Pearlstone Drive, which is near Ninth Line and Britannia Road, at 8:34 p.m. on Saturday.

Multiple suspects reportedly fled the scene in a grey late-model Honda CR-V.

Police described one of the suspects as a five-foot-10 male with an average build who was wearing a black hoodie with the hood up, black gloves, a black satchel, grey pants and black shoes. He reportedly had a black handgun.

Police described a second suspect as a male who was wearing a multi-coloured hoodie with orange, white and black, as well as grey pants, black shoes and black gloves.

“Detectives believe this shooting to be isolated and that there is no risk to the general public,” officers said.

Any witnesses or anyone with video footage was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

