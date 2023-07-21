19-year-old man charged in Vaughan crash that killed 72-year-old woman

See more sharing options

A 19-year-old man is facing charges after a crash in Vaughan last month that killed a 72-year-old woman.

York Regional Police said officers responded to the scene on Pine Valley Drive, north of Major Mackenzie Drive, at around 7:30 p.m. on June 1.

Police said a driver of Mazda CX-3 had stopped to help a dog cross the road when the victim, driving a grey Ford Escape, stopped behind the Mazda.

A white Mercedes heading south then struck the Ford, police said, causing a chain-reaction crash.

The 72-year-old Vaughan woman in the Ford was killed, police said.

Those in the Mazda and Mercedes reportedly suffered minor injuries.

“Following a thorough investigation, officers arrested and charged the driver of the white Mercedes,” police announced Friday.

Frank Pirritano, 19, from Gilford, Ont., has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

He’s scheduled to appear in a Newmarket court on Aug. 24.