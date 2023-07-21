Menu

Canada

Hamilton suspends wading pool, kids drop-in at JC Beemer due to ‘health and safety concerns’

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 21, 2023 4:32 pm
The Supie program and use of the wading pool at JC Beemer Park has been suspended for the summer of 2023, according to signs posted by the city. View image in full screen
The Supie program and use of the wading pool at JC Beemer Park has been suspended for the summer of 2023, according to signs posted by the city. Google Maps
The City of Hamilton has put a pause on ‘Supie’ activities and use of the wading pool at JC Beemer Park for the summer, according to a spokesperson.

Janine Gaunt, senior manager of recreation, says the shutdown is connected with “health and safety concerns for program participants and staff.”

Gaunt did not reveal the specific safety concerns for the programs at the neighborhood park but recommended people consider alternate options at nearby Powell Park and Belview Park.

The Supie program is a free drop-in for children at select parks across the city featuring active games and crafts.

Gaunt hinted that the size of the park was an issue failing to provide enough green space “apart from other resident usage.”

JC Beemer has hosted homeless encampments in recent times and has been the scene of a couple of violent assaults.

Late last month, a 45-year-old man was critically injured in a fight and died as a result of his injuries. A 37-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in that case.

In June, a woman from the homeless encampment was slashed in the arm with an “edged weapon” and suffered minor injuries, according to Hamilton police.

Global News reached out to Ward 3 councilor Nriner Nann but was told she was unavailable for comment as of Friday afternoon.

HamiltonHamilton newsVictoria AvenueWilson Streetjc beemer parksupie at beemer parksupie programsupie suspensionwading pool closedwading pool suspension
