Guelph native to captain national roller derby team at world cup

A “Tornado” will be touching down in France for the upcoming Junior Roller Derby World Cup.

Tess “Tornado” Charlton of Guelph is the captain of one of two teams that will be representing Canada at the event in Valence, France July 28 to 30.

Charlton plays locally for the Tri-City Junior Roller Derby, based in Kitchener.

Charlton was one of 35 athletes selected from across Canada to be on the team. Charlton will co-captain an all-female team. There is another team made up of players of all genders.

Another Guelph native, Katherine “Skatie McPain” McLean, will be on both Canadian squads. Team Canada will feature two other local players: Valerie “Valkyrie” Klassen of Kitchener and Stratford’s Makayla “Ma-Kill-Ya” Soper.

In a news release, the Junior Roller Derby World Cup said the competition in France represents the first time the event is being held outside of North America.