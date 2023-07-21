Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Guelph native to captain national roller derby team at world cup

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted July 21, 2023 3:35 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A “Tornado” will be touching down in France for the upcoming Junior Roller Derby World Cup.

Tess “Tornado” Charlton of Guelph is the captain of one of two teams that will be representing Canada at the event in Valence, France July 28 to 30.

Charlton plays locally for the Tri-City Junior Roller Derby, based in Kitchener.

Charlton was one of 35 athletes selected from across Canada to be on the team. Charlton will co-captain an all-female team. There is another team made up of players of all genders.

Another Guelph native, Katherine “Skatie McPain” McLean, will be on both Canadian squads. Team Canada will feature two other local players: Valerie “Valkyrie” Klassen of Kitchener and Stratford’s Makayla “Ma-Kill-Ya” Soper.

Trending Now

In a news release, the Junior Roller Derby World Cup said the competition in France represents the first time the event is being held outside of North America.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Sports
Kitchener newsGuelph NewsTeam CanadaRoller DerbyJunior Roller Derby World CupTess "Tornado" CharltonTri-City Junior Roller Derby
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices