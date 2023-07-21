Windsor Salt, Unifor reach tentative deal after 5 month strike

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing striking Ontario salt mine workers says it has reached a tentative deal with Windsor Salt.

If ratified, the deal would put an end to a roughly five-month strike by some office and mine workers at the company’s Windsor, Ont., operations.

Unifor says the two striking union locals will vote on the deal on July 26.

Unifor Local 240 represents office workers and Local 1959 represents workers at the company’s Ojibway Mine in Windsor, as well as a separate unit at its evaporation processing fields.

The union says 250 workers have been on strike at the mine.

Unifor says this marks the first round of bargaining since Windsor Salt was acquired by U.S.-based holding company, Stone Canyon Industries, which also owns Morton Salt.

