Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Windsor Salt, Unifor reach tentative deal after 5 month strike

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 21, 2023 2:12 pm
Five people stand with flags and signs as part of a strike involving Windsor Salt workers in Windsor, Ont. View image in full screen
Unifor says a tentative deal has been reached with Windsor Salt. @UniforTheUnion/Twitter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The union representing striking Ontario salt mine workers says it has reached a tentative deal with Windsor Salt.

If ratified, the deal would put an end to a roughly five-month strike by some office and mine workers at the company’s Windsor, Ont., operations.

Unifor says the two striking union locals will vote on the deal on July 26.

Unifor Local 240 represents office workers and Local 1959 represents workers at the company’s Ojibway Mine in Windsor, as well as a separate unit at its evaporation processing fields.

The union says 250 workers have been on strike at the mine.

Unifor says this marks the first round of bargaining since Windsor Salt was acquired by U.S.-based holding company, Stone Canyon Industries, which also owns Morton Salt.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Strike continues at Windsor Salt Mine as company defends contract'
Strike continues at Windsor Salt Mine as company defends contract

Unifor locals represent some Global News employees in locations across Canada.

More on Canada
Uniforsalt mine strikeontario salt mine striketentative deal windsor saltwindsor ontario salt strikewindsor saltwindsor salt five month strikewindsor salt strike
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices