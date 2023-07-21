Menu

Consumer

S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. markets also rise

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 21, 2023 11:55 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin.
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin. TIJ
TORONTO — Strength in the industry, telecommunications and energy stocks helped Canada’s main stock index gain more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also posted gains.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 105.40 points at 20,542.27.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 79.10 points at 35,304.28. The S&P 500 index was up 15.24 points at 4,550.11, while the Nasdaq composite was up 32.78 points at 14,096.09.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.66 cents US compared with 75.92 cents US on Thursday.

The September crude oil contract was up 71 cents at US$76.36 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down three cents at US$2.72 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$9.80 at US$1,961.10 an ounce and the September copper contract was down two cents at US$3.82 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

