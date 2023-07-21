B.C. Interior regions under heat warning, temperatures expected to hit up to 38 C

Send this page to someone via email

It will be a scorching Friday for most of B.C. with temperatures hovering around the mid-20s for most of the province, while in B.C.’s Interior, the mercury is expected to hit the high 30s.

B.C. Interior regions are under heat warnings for Friday, including the North Thompson, South Thompson, Okanagan, South Fraser Canyon and Boundary regions.

“It is going to be a hot weekend,” said Stephanie Florian, a Global BC weather anchor.

“Temperatures may peak on (Saturday).”

1:56 Rain on B.C.’s South Coast, but no drought relief

In the Okanagan, spanning from Armstrong to Osoyoos, community members need to be prepared as temperatures are expected to reach 36 C.

Story continues below advertisement

“An unseasonably hot period will continue (Friday). Daytime temperatures will drop to the low 30s this weekend,” Environment Canada said in a warning.

The Boundary region will see the hottest temperatures in the province Friday, as it is expected to hit 38 C for a daytime high.

In South Thompson, daytime temperatures will be near 36 C, and in North Thompson it will be slightly cooler, hovering around 32 C.

The hot weather is expected to last into the weekend.

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” Environment Canada said of the incoming hot weather.

“Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water.”

2:11 B.C. government warns wildfire and drought conditions will get worse

In the wake of Environment Canada’s weather warning, Interior Health issued a reminder that elevated temperatures increase the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Story continues below advertisement

The health agency says those who are at highest risk include:

older adults, especially those over 60

people who live alone

people with pre-existing health conditions

people with mental illnesses

people with substance use disorders

people with limited mobility and other disabilities

people who are marginally housed

people who work in hot environments

people who are pregnant

infants and young children

Interior Health said people should stay hydrated, take it easy during the hottest hours of the day, stay in the shade, and wear sunscreen of SPF30 or more.

The heat-related needs of the unhoused are something the people at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission are acutely aware of and they’re asking the community to help.

They’re asking the community to protect the people living on the street by donating hydration supplies such as bottled water and electrolytes as well as sunscreen, umbrellas and freezies to Kelowna’s Gospel Mission at 251 Leon Ave., Kelowna.

— with files from Kathy Michaels and Doyle Potenteau