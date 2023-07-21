Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

B.C. Interior regions under heat warning, temperatures expected to hit up to 38 C

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 21, 2023 11:48 am
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: July 20'
B.C. evening weather forecast: July 20
A change in the forecast is expected. Senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon has the details in your Thur., July 20, 2023, forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It will be a scorching Friday for most of B.C. with temperatures hovering around the mid-20s for most of the province, while in B.C.’s Interior, the mercury is expected to hit the high 30s.

B.C. Interior regions are under heat warnings for Friday, including the North Thompson, South Thompson, Okanagan, South Fraser Canyon and Boundary regions.

“It is going to be a hot weekend,” said Stephanie Florian, a Global BC weather anchor.

“Temperatures may peak on (Saturday).”

Click to play video: 'Rain on B.C.’s South Coast, but no drought relief'
Rain on B.C.’s South Coast, but no drought relief

In the Okanagan, spanning from Armstrong to Osoyoos, community members need to be prepared as temperatures are expected to reach 36 C.

Story continues below advertisement

“An unseasonably hot period will continue (Friday). Daytime temperatures will drop to the low 30s this weekend,” Environment Canada said in a warning.

The Boundary region will see the hottest temperatures in the province Friday, as it is expected to hit 38 C for a daytime high.

In South Thompson, daytime temperatures will be near 36 C, and in North Thompson it will be slightly cooler, hovering around 32 C.

The hot weather is expected to last into the weekend.

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” Environment Canada said of the incoming hot weather.

“Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. government warns wildfire and drought conditions will get worse'
B.C. government warns wildfire and drought conditions will get worse

In the wake of Environment Canada’s weather warning, Interior Health issued a reminder that elevated temperatures increase the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The health agency says those who are at highest risk include:

  • older adults, especially those over 60
  • people who live alone
  • people with pre-existing health conditions
  • people with mental illnesses
  • people with substance use disorders
  • people with limited mobility and other disabilities
  • people who are marginally housed
  • people who work in hot environments
  • people who are pregnant
  • infants and young children

Interior Health said people should stay hydrated, take it easy during the hottest hours of the day, stay in the shade, and wear sunscreen of SPF30 or more.

The heat-related needs of the unhoused are something the people at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission are acutely aware of and they’re asking the community to help.

They’re asking the community to protect the people living on the street by donating hydration supplies such as bottled water and electrolytes as well as sunscreen, umbrellas and freezies to Kelowna’s Gospel Mission at 251 Leon Ave., Kelowna.

— with files from Kathy Michaels and Doyle Potenteau

More on BC
Environment CanadaBC weatherBCInterior HealthBC InteriorHeat warningsBC heatBC hot weatherBC heat warningsBC summer
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices