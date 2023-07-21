Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, July 21

See more sharing options

Whitecap Dakota First Nation moves toward self-governance, wildfire smoke concerns, and e-bikes at Pike Lake Provincial Park.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, July 21, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Whitecap Dakota First Nation moves toward self-governance

It is a historic milestone for Whitecap Dakota First Nation with Bill C-51 receiving royal accent in Parliament.

It brings into effect a self-government treaty recognizing the community.

Chief Darcy Bear joins Chris Carr to discuss this important development and what comes next for Whitecap Dakota First Nation.

4:36 Whitecap Dakota First Nation moves toward self governance

Dealing with wildfire smoke: Lung Saskatchewan

The battle against wildfire smoke has been off and on this summer.

It started back in early May as wildfire season got underway. Some days have been worse than others.

Erin Kuan, CEO of Lung Saskatchewan, looks at the health risks of wildfire smoke and how people can protect themselves and help mitigate the effects.

3:46 Dealing with wildfire smoke: Lung Saskatchewan

Taking a ride on e-bikes at Pike Lake Provincial Park

Having fun on two wheels is the goal of Aurora Bike Rentals.

Trails are set up at Pike Lake and Blackstrap provincial parks where people can rent e-bikes year-round to explore both parks.

Chantal Wagner speaks with owner Dwayne Boyenko on how the business started and takes a spin on an e-bike.

4:31 Taking a ride on e-bikes at Pike Lake Provincial Park

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, July 21

Hot, hot, hot — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Friday, July 21, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

