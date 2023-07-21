2 injured, police watchdog called after report of man with firearm in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Two people, including a man described by police as believed to be “armed and dangerous,” are in hospital after a tense morning in a residential neighbourhood in London, Ont.

The province’s police watchdog has also been informed of the incident.

Someone called 911 to report a man with a firearm just after 8:30 a.m. Friday, prompting a heavy police response and the closure of Glenroy Road in the Ponds Mills neighbourhood.

Roughly three hours later, police confirmed that there was no longer a threat to public safety and that two individuals had been found injured, including the suspect.

“The suspect is a male. I don’t have any information in relation to the other individual who was located injured,” said Acting Sgt. Sandasha Bough.

Bough didn’t provide any information about how the two people were hurt, or the extent of their injuries. She did confirm the second person hurt wasn’t a police officer and that the Special Investigations Unit has been contacted.

Story continues below advertisement

“If somebody is injured once police are on the scene if it is a serious or life-threatening injury, that’s when SIU might become involved,” she explained. While the SIU has been contacted, it’s unclear whether they have, or will, launch an investigation in this case.

It was also unclear whether residents evacuated from Glenroy Road have been cleared to return to their homes. Regardless, Bough said officers are expected to remain in the area “throughout the course of the day.”