Crime

2 injured, police watchdog called after report of man with firearm in London, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted July 21, 2023 10:45 am
An ambulance and police cruiser at a residential intersection on a summer day. View image in full screen
An ambulance and police cruiser at the corner of Glenroy Road and Deveron Crescent in London, Ont., on July 21, 2023. Marshall Healey/Global News
Two people, including a man described by police as believed to be “armed and dangerous,” are in hospital after a tense morning in a residential neighbourhood in London, Ont.

The province’s police watchdog has also been informed of the incident.

Someone called 911 to report a man with a firearm just after 8:30 a.m. Friday, prompting a heavy police response and the closure of Glenroy Road in the Ponds Mills neighbourhood.

Roughly three hours later, police confirmed that there was no longer a threat to public safety and that two individuals had been found injured, including the suspect.

“The suspect is a male. I don’t have any information in relation to the other individual who was located injured,” said Acting Sgt. Sandasha Bough.

Bough didn’t provide any information about how the two people were hurt, or the extent of their injuries. She did confirm the second person hurt wasn’t a police officer and that the Special Investigations Unit has been contacted.

Story continues below advertisement

“If somebody is injured once police are on the scene if it is a serious or life-threatening injury, that’s when SIU might become involved,” she explained. While the SIU has been contacted, it’s unclear whether they have, or will, launch an investigation in this case.

It was also unclear whether residents evacuated from Glenroy Road have been cleared to return to their homes. Regardless, Bough said officers are expected to remain in the area “throughout the course of the day.”

The entrance to a park on a sunny day with a police van parked next to a park building.
Officers were seen at the south end of Southeast Optimist Park at 10 a.m. on July 21, 2023. Marshall Healey/Global News
London PoliceMan With GunArmed And Dangerous Man911 call about man with gunglenroy road closedlondon ontario neighbourhood evacuatedlondon road closed two injured gun violenceman with firearmontario police watchdog london man with gunpond mills policepond mills weapons investigation
