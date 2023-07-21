Broken glass found buried at Fergus park prompts warning from OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP are investigating reports of glass and other sharp objects found in a park in Fergus.

Investigators say someone on Thursday called in to report about pieces of broken glass and pottery that were buried in the sand at Webster Park.

They say the park will be closed until it is safe to use. During that time, town staff will be removing the broken glass and other hazards.

Investigators are also advising residents to exercise caution when using local parks.

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.