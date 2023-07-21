Trudeau meets with Mayor Jeff Leal during visit to Peterborough, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau capped off his swing of central Ontario on Thursday with a stop in Peterborough.

Trudeau made visits to the Silver Bean Cafe in the city’s downtown along with a stop at Farmboy Markets Ltd. grocery store on Lansdowne Street.

The City of Peterborough issued a Tweet Thursday evening stating Trudeau met with Peterborough Mayor Jeff Leal to discuss a number of topics.

“It’s always a special honour when a Prime Minister visits our community,” stated Leal. “It was an opportunity to speak with the Prime Minister on a wide range of topics of importance to Peterborough.”

Trudeau also spent part of the evening at the home of resident and entrepreneur Neil Morton. Also in attendance was former Peterborough-Kawartha Liberal MP Maryam Monsef with her baby boy.

Earlier Thursday Trudeau was in Belleville, where he was met with protesters. He also visited Kingston to meet with families at the Boys and Girls Club to discuss the Canada Child Benefit program, which marked its seventh anniversary. He also visited a farmers market and met with Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson.

Mayor Jeff Leal @MayorPtbo met with Prime Minister Trudeau this afternoon. “It’s always a special honour when a Prime Minister visits our community. It was an opportunity to speak with the Prime Minister on a wide range of topics of importance to Peterborough,” the Mayor said. pic.twitter.com/ndrteC4mo4 — City of Peterborough (@CityPtbo) July 20, 2023

Great to host @JustinTrudeau in my backyard last night! Was special evening me and my family will never forget. pic.twitter.com/l16blUE4ZV — Neil Morton (@neilmorton) July 21, 2023

Trudeau stayed in the city overnight and left Friday morning on his private plane, which was at the Peterborough Airport. He is scheduled to fly to New York City on Friday to participate in the World Law Congress, which focuses on democracy, protecting human rights and upholding the rule of law.