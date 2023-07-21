Menu

Politics

Trudeau meets with Mayor Jeff Leal during visit to Peterborough, Ont.

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 21, 2023 11:37 am
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Peterborough Mayor Jeff Leal during a visit to the city on July 20, 2023. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Peterborough Mayor Jeff Leal during a visit to the city on July 20, 2023. City of Peterborough/Twitter
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau capped off his swing of central Ontario on Thursday with a stop in Peterborough.

Trudeau made visits to the Silver Bean Cafe in the city’s downtown along with a stop at Farmboy Markets Ltd. grocery store on Lansdowne Street.

The City of Peterborough issued a Tweet Thursday evening stating Trudeau met with Peterborough Mayor Jeff Leal to discuss a number of topics.

“It’s always a special honour when a Prime Minister visits our community,” stated Leal. “It was an opportunity to speak with the Prime Minister on a wide range of topics of importance to Peterborough.”

Trudeau also spent part of the evening at the home of resident and entrepreneur Neil Morton. Also in attendance was former Peterborough-Kawartha Liberal MP Maryam Monsef with her baby boy.

Earlier Thursday Trudeau was in Belleville, where he was met with protesters. He also visited Kingston to meet with families at the Boys and Girls Club to discuss the Canada Child Benefit program, which marked its seventh anniversary. He also visited a farmers market and met with Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson.

Trudeau stayed in the city overnight and left Friday morning on his private plane, which was at the Peterborough Airport. He is scheduled to fly to New York City on Friday to participate in the World Law Congress, which focuses on democracy, protecting human rights and upholding the rule of law.

