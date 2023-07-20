Police looking for suspect in downtown Saskatoon stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A fight that broke out in downtown Saskatoon Thursday afternoon ended with a man being stabbed.

Police reported the man had already been injured when they arrived at the 200 block of 1st Avenue South for a report of an altercation.

Several suspects were taken into custody but were later released without charges.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation found that another male had fled before the officers arrived and threw the knife into a garbage bin. The weapon was later found by police, but they are still looking for the suspect.