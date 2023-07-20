Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police looking for suspect in downtown Saskatoon stabbing

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted July 20, 2023 7:37 pm
Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect involved in a stabbing in downtown Saskatoon Thursday. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect involved in a stabbing in downtown Saskatoon Thursday. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A fight that broke out in downtown Saskatoon Thursday afternoon ended with a man being stabbed.

Police reported the man had already been injured when they arrived at the 200 block of 1st Avenue South for a report of an altercation.

Several suspects were taken into custody but were later released without charges.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation found that another male had fled before the officers arrived and threw the knife into a garbage bin. The weapon was later found by police, but they are still looking for the suspect.

Click to play video: 'Stabbing in downtown Vancouver sends man to hospital'
Stabbing in downtown Vancouver sends man to hospital
Advertisement
More on Canada
CrimeSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon PoliceStabbingInvestigationSaskatoon Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices