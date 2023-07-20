Menu

Crime

Man arrested after brandishing knife, uttering death threats: Kingston police

By John Lawless Global News
Posted July 20, 2023 7:12 pm
Patrolling officers were flagged down by witnesses before catching a suspect who had been reportedly threatening others with a knife.
Patrolling officers were flagged down by witnesses before catching a suspect who had been reportedly threatening others with a knife. Global News
Patrolling officers in Kingston, Ont., stepped in to make an arrest Wednesday morning after witnesses say a man was wielding a knife.  Police are calling the event that prompted the arrest a “meeting.”

At about 9:45 a.m., the patrolling officers were flagged down by witnesses on Russell Street who said a man was waving a knife around and uttering death threats.

The group said the man had left the area on a longboard.

Police found the man nearby on Joseph Street where he was arrested without incident.

During a search, police say they found a flick knife in his waistband.

Kingston Police did not disclose if anyone was injured in the incident.

The 47-year-old Kingston man has been charged with two counts of uttering death threats, two counts of assault with a weapon, and a number of other weapons offences.

