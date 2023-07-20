Man arrested after brandishing knife, uttering death threats: Kingston police

Patrolling officers in Kingston, Ont., stepped in to make an arrest Wednesday morning after witnesses say a man was wielding a knife. Police are calling the event that prompted the arrest a “meeting.”
At about 9:45 a.m., the patrolling officers were flagged down by witnesses on Russell Street who said a man was waving a knife around and uttering death threats.
The group said the man had left the area on a longboard.
Police found the man nearby on Joseph Street where he was arrested without incident.
During a search, police say they found a flick knife in his waistband.
Kingston Police did not disclose if anyone was injured in the incident.
The 47-year-old Kingston man has been charged with two counts of uttering death threats, two counts of assault with a weapon, and a number of other weapons offences.
