Traffic

British hockey star dies in Vancouver Island crash

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 20, 2023 7:05 pm
Mike Hammond, 33, was killed in a car crash in Shawnigan Lake on Vancouver Island.
Mike Hammond, 33, was killed in a car crash in Shawnigan Lake on Vancouver Island. International Ice Hockey Federation
A British hockey star has died in a crash on Vancouver Island.

Mike Hammond, 33, played with Team Great Britain for the past five years, helping the team reach the top division of the men’s hockey world championships.

Hammond died in a crash on Shawnigan Lake Road before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police believe his Porsche Boxster went off the road and hit a tree.

At least two dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Hammond was born in Brighton, England, in 1990 and moved to Canada with his family as a child.

He returned to the U.K. in 2016 and made his Team GB debut in 2018.

Police said the cause of the crash is still being investigated.

Shawnigan LakeMike HammondMike Hammond crashMike Hammond crash BCMike Hammond GBMike Hammond hockeymike hammond shawnigan lakeShawnigan Lake crashShawnigan Lake fatal crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

