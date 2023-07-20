British hockey star dies in Vancouver Island crash

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A British hockey star has died in a crash on Vancouver Island.

Mike Hammond, 33, played with Team Great Britain for the past five years, helping the team reach the top division of the men’s hockey world championships.

Hammond died in a crash on Shawnigan Lake Road before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police believe his Porsche Boxster went off the road and hit a tree.

1:20 At least two dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Hammond was born in Brighton, England, in 1990 and moved to Canada with his family as a child.

Story continues below advertisement

He returned to the U.K. in 2016 and made his Team GB debut in 2018.

Police said the cause of the crash is still being investigated.