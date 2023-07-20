Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man taken to hospital, suspect outstanding after daylight stabbing in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 20, 2023 5:19 pm
Police tape is shown in this file image. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in this file image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has been taken to hospital and a suspect is outstanding after a daylight stabbing in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, in the Dockside Drive and Queens Quay East area.

According to police, a victim was located and was taken to hospital.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man in his 60s was taken to a trauma centre with serious but not life threatening injuries.

Police are now searching for a female suspect in her 20s, who was seen wearing a brown shirt and black shorts.

The investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceStabbingTPSToronto StabbingQueen's QuayStabbing Suspectdockside drive
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices