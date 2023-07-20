Man taken to hospital, suspect outstanding after daylight stabbing in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been taken to hospital and a suspect is outstanding after a daylight stabbing in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, in the Dockside Drive and Queens Quay East area.

According to police, a victim was located and was taken to hospital.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man in his 60s was taken to a trauma centre with serious but not life threatening injuries.

Police are now searching for a female suspect in her 20s, who was seen wearing a brown shirt and black shorts.

The investigation is ongoing.

