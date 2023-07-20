Thompson, Man. RCMP arrest suspect in connection with bear spray assaults

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Thompson, Man., say they have arrested a suspect in relation to assaults involving bear spray.

On Wednesday, at 4:20 p.m., police became aware of a man who allegedly sprayed a 62-year-old woman with bear spray and fled.

Police say the incident was unprovoked and the victim did not know the suspect.

Officers began patrols and a short time later received a report of a 25-year-old man who had been sprayed by the same suspect.

The victim gave the police information about the suspect which helped officers find him a short distance away and place him under arrest.

A 20-year-old from Lac Brochet has been arrested and charged. He remains in custody.