Revelstoke to hold memorial procession, service for B.C. wildland firefighter killed on the job

A memorial procession and service will be held this weekend for the B.C. wildland firefighter who died last week.

Devyn Gale, 19, was killed after being struck by a falling tree in a remote area near Revelstoke, B.C., on Thursday, July 13.

Police say Gale had been working alongside a team clearing brush where a small fire had started, but became separated from her team. She was later discovered under the tree.

The university student was airlifted to Revelstoke’s Queen Victoria Hospital, where she died of her injuries.

On Saturday, July 22, the public memorial procession and service for Gale will take place in Revelstoke. She was also a third-year nursing student at UBC Okanagan.

“The memorial procession will include Gale’s BC Wildfire Service colleagues, a Colour Party, Honour Guard and representatives from various first-responder agencies,” said a press release from BCWS and the City of Revelstoke.

The procession will start at 12:45 p.m., at Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services, 227 Fourth Street West.

The memorial service will take place at Revelstoke Secondary School, 1007 Vernon Ave., at 1:30 p.m.