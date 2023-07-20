Menu

Canada

Revelstoke to hold memorial procession, service for B.C. wildland firefighter killed on the job

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 20, 2023 6:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Tributes pour in for young firefighter killed on the job'
Tributes pour in for young firefighter killed on the job
WATCH: Nineteen-year-old Devyn Gale has been identified as the firefighter killed on the job while battling a fire in the mountains outside her hometown of Revelstoke. Troy Charles has more on how it happened and the tributes now pouring in.
A memorial procession and service will be held this weekend for the B.C. wildland firefighter who died last week.

Devyn Gale, 19, was killed after being struck by a falling tree in a remote area near Revelstoke, B.C., on Thursday, July 13.

Police say Gale had been working alongside a team clearing brush where a small fire had started, but became separated from her team. She was later discovered under the tree.

Click to play video: 'Alberta pilot latest killed in Canada’s ‘historic’ wildfire season'
Alberta pilot latest killed in Canada’s ‘historic’ wildfire season

The university student was airlifted to Revelstoke’s Queen Victoria Hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

On Saturday, July 22, the public memorial procession and service for Gale will take place in Revelstoke. She was also a third-year nursing student at UBC Okanagan.

“The memorial procession will include Gale’s BC Wildfire Service colleagues, a Colour Party, Honour Guard and representatives from various first-responder agencies,” said a press release from BCWS and the City of Revelstoke.

The procession will start at 12:45 p.m., at Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services, 227 Fourth Street West.

The memorial service will take place at Revelstoke Secondary School, 1007 Vernon Ave., at 1:30 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Guilbeault pays tribute to two B.C. firefighters killed battling wildfires'
Guilbeault pays tribute to two B.C. firefighters killed battling wildfires
