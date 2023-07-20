City of Hamilton pleads guilty to provincial charges for 4-year sewage spill into creek

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton, Ont., is taking responsibility for a four-year, 24-billion litre sewage and stormwater spill into Chedoke Creek.

The city pleaded guilty in an Ontario court on Thursday and will pay a fine of $2.1 million plus other incidental costs for the discharge that started in 2014 when a gate was left partially open in a combined sewer overflow (CSO) tank.

The decision not to fight the matter in court comes after the city’s legal counsel and the province’s solicitors suggested it was not in the best interest of the public to take the case to trial, Public Works general manager Carlisle Khan said.

“Our legal counsel went back to city council … laid out the case and kind of where we were at,” Khan explained. “At the end of the day, I think both legal (counsels) agreed that this would be in the best interest of the public.”

The city will actually fork over close to $3 million after some $364,500 is paid out to the Royal Botanical Gardens and a $525,000 victim fine surcharge.

Charges were laid by the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) in December 2020, almost two weeks to the day Hamilton staff requested more time to deal with an order from the province to clean up Chedoke Creek and Cootes Paradise.

A provincial order demanded remedial measures after experts claimed the water quality continues to be impaired or may become impaired due to the continued release of contaminants into the waterways.

Part of the province’s orders included “spot dredging” to clear clogged channels in the waterways.

A third-party contractor dropped a hydraulic dredger into the creek in mid-July for that clean-up, expected to take three-and-a-half months to complete.

In a statement, Mayor Andrea Horwath said she was “encouraged” by making the guilty plea along with an apology to Hamilton residents characterizing the incident as “a serious breach of environmental stewardship and public trust.”

My statement on today's court decision regarding the Chedoke Spill.#HamOnt pic.twitter.com/WGYArwO9lA — Andrea Horwath (@AndreaHorwath) July 20, 2023

“In this matter, the city failed in its duty to the people of Hamilton, both in protecting our natural environment and in its subsequent handling of the situation,” Horwath said.

“As I’ve said before, there was too much secrecy in this case and not enough disclosure.”

