New passenger-only ferry between Nanaimo and Vancouver to open bookings next week

The new high-speed passenger ferries that will operate between downtown Vancouver and Nanaimo were unveiled Thursday.

Hullo’s two new vessels recently arrived at the Nanaimo Port Authority’s Assembly Wharf and booking will be open next week for sailings beginning Aug. 14.

“It’s a tremendously exciting period for us all,” says Alastair Caddick, Hullo’s CEO in a statement.

Hullo Ferries will be providing a new 70-minute passenger-only ride with each catamaran carrying 354 passengers maximum.

Passengers will board and depart from two terminals — the Nanaimo Port Authority (100 Port Dr.) and the Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre at Burrard Landing (1055 Canada Place).

The company also released its initial schedule.

A first look at the schedule for Hullo Ferries sailings. Hullo Ferries

Fares will start at $29.99 for the first sailing and there will be three service tiers available to reserve: comfort, premium and business.

The company said complimentary Wi-Fi will be available for all guests, reservations can be made for bikes and cats and small dogs that weigh no more than 10 pounds are welcome on board at no additional cost.